Arman Tsarukyan Reveals How His Family And Nina Marie Daniele’s Boyfriend React To Their Viral Instagram Skits

Arman Tsarukyan, in an interview from June 2026, revealed how his family and Nina Marie Daniele’s boyfriend react to their viral comedic skits.

Tsarukyan and MMA content creator Daniele have posted a boatload of content together on social media of late. A majority of them are in the form of skits; although hilarious, they have also been called out for being seemingly tacky. The ones involving Tsarukyan have often raised eyebrows.

Nina Marie Daniele and Arman Tsarukyan post a boatload of Instagram skits (Image: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram)

The Armenian-Russian, in a recent interview (from a couple of months ago) with vpiska, opened up on his content with Daniele. When asked about how Daniele’s boyfriend ‘takes it,’ Tsarukyan replied:

Well, it’s all cinematography. We’re filming a movie here. Multi-episodes movie. Where…I play my role and she plays hers.

Tsarukyan then went on to explain how his family reacts to the skits:

Not positively, not negatively either. My family isn’t involved in my work…What I do on social media is strictly my business. I just made it clear that nobody should interfere with my work. Doesn’t matter what I do or who I do with.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

🤷‍♂️Arman Tsarukyan is asked how his wife and Nina’s husband react to their videos together



“I play my role and she plays her”



"My family isn't involved in my work. What I do on social media is strictly my business."



via vpiska pic.twitter.com/8821kp45Nh — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) August 3, 2026

It is worth noting that Tsarukyan had addressed the same back in April, when asked by Patrick Bet-David about his relationship with Daniele. He clarified that they were just best friends.

Arman Tsarukyan recently beat an Indian Fitness Influencer At Hype FC

In a Hype FC submission-only grappling match that took place in Yerevan, Armenia, Arman Tsarukyan took on Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria.

Tsarukyan started strongly with back-to-back takedowns inside the opening two minutes, before a third takedown that also involved a massive slam set the Armenian up for an armbar. Baiyanpuria eventually had to tap right away, handing Tsarukyan the win.

Arman Tsarukyan Scores Massive Slam Before Tapping Out Ankit Baiyanpuria at Hype FC. [Images via Hype]

With the victory, Tsarukyan defended his Hype FC strap, after having won it earlier this year at Hype Brazil, where he beat Muhammad Mokaev via a rear-naked choke.