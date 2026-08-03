Merab Dvalishvili Reveals New Approach Ahead Of Petr Yan Trilogy

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is in camp for the Petr Yan trilogy, and this time “The Machine” is not training the way he usually does and has changed his approach.



Dvalishvili was dethroned last year at UFC 323 when he ran it back with Yan. The Russian fighter found a way to counter the Georgian fighter’s relentless pressure, stopped several takedowns, and also scored his own.

Merab Dvalishvili Nearly Quit Petr Yan Fight Mid-Camp. [Image via UFC]

By Round 5, Dvalishvili’s face was a bloody mess. His nose was busted open after Yan punished him with crisp jabs and solid counters. Yan also repeatedly hurt Dvalishvili with several hard liver kicks. After 25 minutes of nonstop action, Yan dethroned the Georgian by unanimous decision.





The UFC brass promised “The Machine” an immediate title rematch, as he had successfully defended his title 3 times in 2025, and at UFC 323, although he failed to retain the strap, he put on an incredible fight. Given how dominant and active a champion he was, he deserves an immediate rematch.

“The Machine” has been sitting ready for months to run it back with Yan. However, the current and two-time bantamweight titleholder had to undergo lower back surgery earlier this year, and therefore the trilogy bout got delayed. But now, things are looking promising. Yan is back in the gym, and the 35-year-old former champ is also in training camp, and fight news is expected real soon.

Petr Yan shares fresh footage from his latest training session. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/hiZFufAL5b — Razed MMA (@RazedFighting) July 30, 2026

Merab Dvalishvili is training smarter, not harder, for Petr Yan trilogy

Earlier today, while sending a warning to Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili revealed what he is doing differently this time in camp to dethrone Yan.

“Last time when I fought Petr, I was working hard. This time, I’m working smart. I’m going to get a different result, and I’m going to take my belt back and continue a good life and stay busy.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Merab says he’s training smarter not harder for the rematch with Petr Yan



“I’m gonna take my belt back”



via @MerabDvalishvil pic.twitter.com/cBhEniopBB — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) August 3, 2026

“The Machine” has also hired a new wrestling coach before his comeback bout.

👀Merab Dvalishvili has added a new wrestling coach to his training camp in preparation for his trilogy fight against Petr Yan!



"The last time I fought Petr, I was working hard. This time, I'm working smart. That's what I need, and I think it's going to make a big difference.… pic.twitter.com/MHAfmXDsqD — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) August 3, 2026



Merab Dvalishvili’s camp has previously opined that last year, since “The Machine” wanted to become the first fighter to defend his UFC title four times in a year, he was getting ready to fight anyone and everyone and did not train for Yan specifically before UFC 323, which was a mistake.



His coach, on the other hand, believes that ‘Merab just needs to be Merab this time’ in order to win the title back.

Additionally, Dvalishvili’s longtime friend, former champion Aljamain Sterling, believes that since the UFC 323 co-main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van ended in just af few seconds due to Pantoja’s freak arm injury, “The Machine” did not get ample time to warm up before entering the octagon, which could have been a reason why he did not perform the way he usually does.

The Georgian cardio king has meanwhile claimed that before the second Yan bout, he had a knee injury but refused to pull out.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below: