Joel Alvarez Steps In to Face Chidi Njokuani at UFC 330 on 11 Days’ Notice

Chidi Njokuani has a new opponent for UFC 330 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 15. Joel Alvarez will step in on just 11 days’ notice to face Njokuani, replacing Geoff Neal.

Njokuani was originally set to face the biggest test of his career in Neal before the longtime welterweight contender withdrew last week with an undisclosed injury.

However, the always-dangerous Joel Alvarez may represent an even tougher challenge.

Chidi Njokuani:

Njokuani earned his UFC contract on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and has gone 3-2 since dropping down to welterweight in 2024. He’ll be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid after defeats to Jake Matthews and Carlos Leal.

An explosive striker, Njokuani has recorded 15 knockouts among his 25 professional victories. Since joining the UFC, he has earned three post-fight bonuses, including two Performance of the Night awards and Fight of the Night honors for his thrilling battle with Gregory Rodrigues in 2022. His most recent bout against Carlos Leal in February arguably deserved Fight of the Night recognition as well.

Simply put, Njokuani is not an APEX fighter. “Bang Bang” is built for packed arenas and electric crowds.

Joel Alvarez:

Joel Alvarez, meanwhile, is looking to rebound after suffering a loss to rising contender Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 328 in May.

Standing at a towering 6-foot-3, Alvarez appeared to be putting his body through tremendous strain to make the lightweight limit. His move to welterweight in 2025 looked like the right decision, and the early returns have supported that belief.

One criticism throughout Joel Alvarez’s career has been his inactivity. It’s reasonable to assume that at least some of those long layoffs were related to the difficulty of cutting to 155 pounds. Since making his welterweight debut with a victory over Vicente Luque in October 2025, this will already be Alvarez’s third fight in a span of 10 months.

“El Fenomeno” is a nightmare matchup for nearly anyone at 170 pounds. He owns a remarkable 96 percent finish rate, with five knockouts and 16 submissions, giving him one of the most dangerous offensive arsenals in the division.

Alvarez built his reputation on the regional scene as a submission specialist, becoming known for his triangle chokes, guillotines, and D’Arce chokes—techniques that take full advantage of his exceptionally long frame. Since arriving in the UFC, however, he has significantly developed his striking, evolving into one of the promotion’s most entertaining all-around fighters.

UFC 330 has drawn criticism for lacking depth despite being a pay-per-view event. However, keeping Njokuani on the card and replacing Neal with a fan favorite like Alvarez makes the event considerably more compelling.

With the addition finalized, Philadelphia is back to 12 confirmed bouts. The card currently stands as follows:

Main Event

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry — UFC Welterweight Championship

Co-Main Event

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson — UFC Strawweight Championship

Confirmed Bouts