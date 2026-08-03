Islam Makhachev is looking to break Anderson Silva’s UFC record for the longest winning streak. Makhachev, the current welterweight champion and a two-division titleholder, is going to fight Ian Machado Garry later this month in the main event of UFC 330.

Makhachev, who’s currently riding a 16-fight win streak, is tied with “The Spider” (who won 16 fights in a row between 2006-2012) for the longest win streak in the UFC. And after beating “The Future” at UFC 330, Makhachev plans to break Silva’s record. He recently said:

“It’s not going to be just 17, it’s going to be many more… I’m the best fighter in the world, but I want to be the best fighter to ever do this. I have to beat Ian Garry to beat Anderson Silva’s record, and it’s not going to be just 17, it’s going to be many more.

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

"It's not going to be just 17, it's going to be many more."



Islam Makhachev is looking to break Anderson Silva's record.



"I'm the best fighter in the world, but I want to be the best fighter to ever do this. I have to beat Ian Garry to beat Anderson Silva's record, and it's not… pic.twitter.com/wt53vf0s46 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 2, 2026

Makhachev’s comments also confirm that although he will turn 35 later this year, he does not plan to retire anytime soon.

Islam Makhachev broke several records last year when he was the UFC lightweight champion

Last year, the Russian fighter broke his mentor and longtime friend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record at UFC 311 by becoming the first fighter in UFC lightweight history to successfully defend their title four times. He also set new division records for the most lightweight title-fight victories and the longest winning streak at 155 pounds, with 14 consecutive wins.

After the UFC 311 win, Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds. In his welterweight debut, Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to become a two-division UFC champion and also recaptured the pound-for-pound throne.

Now, the Dagestani wrestling maestro plans to first break Silva’s record by stopping Garry inside 3 rounds at UFC 330 and then wipe out the rest of the welterweight division down the line.

Islam Makhachev says he's gonna finish Ian Garry inside 3 rounds 👀



"I have the advantage everywhere… I'm going to pressure him, hold him, make him tired and finish him. At UFC 330 I will beat Ian Garry inside three rounds."pic.twitter.com/0Zk3YxbJd0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026

Islam Makhachev Says he is beatable

Islam Makhachev has just one loss in his MMA record. He was knocked out in Round 1 by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. After that, Makhachev never missed the win column and, as noted before, is riding a 16-fight win streak in the UFC.

However, the P4P king believes he is beatable, but fighters don’t train or prepare enough to stop him inside the octagon. On the Game Set Padel Podcast, he said:

“Fighters can beat me, you know. But who can beat me? Who trains more than me? I know nobody trains more than me. Mentally, I’m ready; physically, I’m ready, and I can fight with anybody.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below: