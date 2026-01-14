UFC Mexico Adds Potential Banger As Former Title Challenger Faces Rising Prospect On Feb. 28

The UFC Mexico card received a major boost with the addition of a must-watch matchup.

The UFC is set to make its annual return to Mexico with a Fight Night event scheduled for February 28 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. According to a recent report from an MMA journalist, a bantamweight bout has been booked featuring former title challenger Marlon Vera against rising Mexican prospect David Martinez.

Vera enters the matchup on the back of a three-fight skid, most recently competing at UFC Vancouver in October, where he dropped a split decision to Aiemann Zahabi. That setback followed a loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, which came on the heels of a unanimous decision defeat in his title challenge against then-champion Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 in March 2024.

“Chito” has gone 1-4 over his last five outings and currently owns a 15-10 record inside the UFC. The 33-year-old Ecuadorian carries a 23-11-1 professional record overall, including 10 victories by submission and eight by knockout.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: Marlon Vera of Ecuador prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Martinez secured his UFC contract with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Xavier Franklin on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2024. The 27-year-old Mexican then scored a first-round knockout of Saimon Oliveira in his promotional debut at UFC Mexico in March 2025.

“Black Spartan” last competed at Noche UFC in September 2025, where he delivered a composed unanimous decision victory over veteran Rob Font. He currently boasts a 13-1 professional record, with 10 of those wins coming by knockout.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 29: David Martinez of Mexico reacts after a knockout victory against Saimon Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at CDMX Arena on March 29, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Mexico Confirmed Bouts

UFC Mexico is set to be topped by former champion Brandon Moreno, who will take on surging flyweight contender Asu Almabayev in the main event. The card leans heavily into local representation, featuring multiple fighters of Mexican heritage, including a lightweight clash between Daniel Zellhuber and seasoned competitor King Green.

Here’s what the current UFC Mexico card looks like: