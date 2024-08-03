Deiveson Figueiredo drops Marlon Vera en route to impressive decision win – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Deiveson Figueiredo records his third consecutive victory at his new bantamweight home tonight on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi, becoming the first fighter in the promotion to also land a knockdown against former title challenger, Marlon Vera en route to a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) win.

Figueiredo, a former two-time flyweight champion, made good on a long-mooted bantamweight move back in December, debuting in a decision shutout against perennial contender, Rob Font.

And returning to open the preliminary card of UFC 300 earlier this year, Brazilian veteran, Deiveson Figueiredo made lightwork of former champion, Cody Garbrandt with a rear-naked choke win.

Matching with former title challenger, Vera in a potential title-eliminator tonight in the Middle East, Figueiredo managed to mix the martial arts on cue during their their pairing — scoring an early round takedown against the Chone native.

Setting up his stage for an eventual decision win in a third round decider, midway through the frame, Figueiredo sat Vera down with a heavy right hand straight — becoming the first fighter in the organization to fell the Ecuadorian.

Off the back of his win, Figueiredo called for a title fight against the winner of next month’s Noche UFC headliner between the incumbent, Sean O’Malley, and challenger, Merab Dvalishvili.

Below, catch the highlights from Deiveson Figueiredo’s decision win over Marlon Vera