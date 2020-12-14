Well in the run-up, and certainly after their UFC 252 clash in August, streaking UFC bantamweight contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and the polarizing, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley had some choice words for each other. Approaching five-months after the clash, Ecuadorian finisher, Vera has distanced himself from a possible rematch with O’Malley, labelling the Montana native a “cry baby b*tch“.



Taking bragging-rights in their UFC 252 co-main event clash, Vera managed to become the first to overcome O’Malley in professional mixed martial arts, chopping at the Dana White’s Contender Series product’s right leg, causing a reoccurring injury to flare up, before finishing the youngster with a vicious barrage before the closure of the opening round.



Vera, who extended his unbeaten run at 135-pounds to six on the bounce with his high-profile co-headliner finish of O’Malley has been catapulted into an even bigger high-stakes clash with recent vacant title challenger, featherweight great, Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 17 this weekend in Las Vegas.



Booked in a co-main event outing against the former champion, Vera features beneath a reworked main event consisting of welterweight striking talents, Stephen Thompson, and Geoff Neal.



Currently sitting at #15 in the official bantamweight pile, above the unranked O’Malley, Vera has distanced himself from a potential re-run with O’Malley in the immediate future, claiming there’s no money to be made by rematching the striker — after comparing him to a China-made version of former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor.



“Let’s be real,” Vera said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “There is no big money in the rematch (with O’Malley). First thing, he’s not Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz, that’s money. Whoever fights Conor McGregor, that’s money. (Sean) O’Malley is just a lower version of Conor McGregor. He’s a China version of him. He’s made in China. He’s fake. He’s not the same.“



“There’s only one Conor McGregor,” Vera said. “There’s only one Chito Vera. There’s only one Jose Aldo. Once you try to be someone else, you will never be yourself and you will never be able to become what you want to be. If you ask me, there’s no money in a rematch. I won’t get paid any more money if I fight his ass. Don’t get me wrong. Dana White told me, ‘You never refuse a fight’. They know I never refuse a fight. So if they come with a date to fight him or someone else. I’ll take it. I like to make money.“



Vera then continued his verbal barrage toward O’Malley, claiming the 26-year-old will be “a b*tch forever” after he failed to back up his pre-fight trash-talk.



“The guy (Sean O’Malley) is a cry baby,” Vera explained. “He’s a little b*tch. He’s a b*tch once, you’re going to be a b*tch forever. I don’t care about the guy. He was talking all of this crap. If you can’t back it up you better change your game.” (BJPENN.com)



Yet to be booked since his knockout defeat to Vera, O’Malley recently explained how Muay Thai practitioner, Thomas Almeida rejected the opportunity to stand opposite him at UFC 258 on February 13 — but still plans to make his Octagon return sometime in February, nevertheless.