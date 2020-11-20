Former Featherweight champion Jose Aldo is set to compete at Bantamweight once again taking on the surging Marlon “Chito” Vera.

According to BJPENN.com, multiple sources confirmed to them that the flight had been rescheduled and now will be taking place at UFC Vegas 17.

After losing a controversial decision in his Bantamweight debut, Jose Aldo was granted a title shot against Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title. After a competitive start to the fight, Yan started to edge forward eventually taking Aldo out by TKO in round five.

Vera is coming off a win over popular Bantamweight prospect “Suga” Sean O’Malley. Being granted the co-main event spot at UFC 250, Vera was able to neutralize O’Malley and get the finish by TKO in round one.

This victory took Vera’s recent run to 6-1 with his only loss coming in a controversial decision at Featherweight to Song Yadong. All Vera’s victories on this run have come via finish.

Since this bout the pair were rumored to face off at UFC 255 in November, however, contacts were never signed for that date and instead saw it rebooked for the UFC’s final 2020 event.