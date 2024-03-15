Coach defends Marlon Vera after Sean O’Malley loss: ‘With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder’

Jason Parillo the head coach of Marlon Vera is hoping his fighter will meet Sean O’Malley for the third time.

Vera and O’Malley had their rematch in the main event of UFC 299 on Saturday and it was a lopsided result as ‘Suga’ cruised to a five-round decision win. O’Malley won all five rounds and dominated the fight from start to finish.

Although the fight was lopsided, Parillo took to Instagram to call for a trilogy match and says without a clock, Vera wins that scrap.

“Couldn’t be prouder of my fighter [Vera]!” Parillo wrote on Instagram. “He competed for the UFC world title! Representing his country Ecuador and every hard working man that doesn’t give up! Chito 1-1 now with this kid! The kid got the decision and retained the title! Chito got the knock out in the first fight. With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder!”

Vera did finish O’Malley in the first fight, but ‘Suga’ did hurt his ankle in the bout. In the rematch, he left no doubt that he was the better fighter, but Parillo is still hopeful to get a trilogy match against O’Malley.

Marlon Vera Accuses Sean O’Malley Of Greasing

Along with Jason Parillo calling for a trilogy match against Sean O’Malley, Vera has also accused the bantamweight champ of cheating.

Taking to social media, Vera claimed O’Malley had greased his hair which made him hard to hold onto and not be able to grapple.

Who braid your hair @SugaSeanMMA you where grease to the bone I wonder how much gel they use ? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 13, 2024

“Who braid your hair @SugaSeanMMA you where grease to the bone I wonder how much gel they use?,” Vera wrote.

Sean O’Malley quickly fired back at Marlon Vera asking to see a picture of his face, which ‘Chito’ then took that was an opportunity to fire back at him.

I’m fine black eye small cut the usual. How’s the liver? U do remember that sound u make https://t.co/Ev51TTelNX — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 13, 2024

“I’m fine black eye small cut the usual. How’s the liver? U do remember that sound u make,” Vera added.

With the loss, Marlon Vera fell to 23-9-1 and is 1-2 in his last three fights.