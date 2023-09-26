One-time UFC title challenger Mark Hunt has taken another L, this time in the courtroom after six long years of litigation against his former employer.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Nevada dismissed Mark Hunt’s case accusing the UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White of battery, fraud, and conspiracy stemming from Hunt’s scrap at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, against Lesnar. Hunt initially lost the bout via unanimous decision, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest after it was revealed that the WWE Superstar had tested positive for a banned substance in pre and post-fight drug tests. The result of the pre-fight test was flagged by USADA 11 days before their bout.

BREAKING: Mark Hunt loses lawsuit filed against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar after Court grants defendants' motion for summary judgment on all claims.



Hunt claimed that White and the UFC knew Lesnar was using PEDs but encouraged Lesnar to fight Hunt in UFC 200 anyway. pic.twitter.com/N6cFzH7TRJ — Jason Morrin (@Jason_Morrin) September 26, 2023

Mark Hunt alleged that the promotion was made aware of Lesnar’s positive test and intentionally kept it under wraps to keep Lesnar’s name on the card. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey found that Hunt failed to prove that the trio had conspired to keep Lesnar booked despite prior knowledge that he was using performance-enhancing drugs.

“In sum, each of Hunt’s fraud theories requires far too many inferential leaps and ignores too much contrary evidence for a jury to reasonably find in his favor, particularly by clear and convincing evidence,” wrote Dorsey in a 27-page opinion, which was first reported by Conduct Detrimental writer Jason Morrin.

This is the second time that Mark Hunt has failed to score a win against the UFC in the courtroom. In 2017, the New Zealander attempted to sue the promotion, White and Lesnar for alleged racketeering, fraud, and breach of contract, among other claims. Judge Dorsey ruled against Hunt and dismissed all claims before the lawsuit was revived in 2021 via an appeals court reversal.

“I tried to make things even on the battlefield of MMA, but again, the cheating company, Dana White, UFC with all its billions, they ripped everyone off win again,” Hunt said after a 2019 ruling. “Someone will die against a steroid-using cheater, and your sh*t ripoff company will be at fault, UFC” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Hunt's battery claims failed because he consented to fighting Lesnar and "there is no evidence that Lesnar's performance was enhanced by a banned substance."



"While Hunt lost the fight, he was not knocked out and did not suffer any injuries beyond those typically expected." pic.twitter.com/NJTRc6dPtf — Jason Morrin (@Jason_Morrin) September 26, 2023

Mark Hunt Retired from Combat Sports Four Years Following His Final UFC Fight

Following the fight with Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt competed five more times inside the Octagon, wrapping up his contract with the promotion in 2018 whilst his lawsuit against the company was raging on. He finished his run with the promotion dropping four of his last five.

Hunt returned to the boxing ring in 2022, scoring a fourth-round TKO against Sonny Bill Williams before walking away from combat sports altogether.

“I’m done fighting,” Hunt said in 2022. “I think I lost the passion a long time ago when I filed this lawsuit against the UFC. They took that passion away from me, to be honest. The only fight I’ve had since I left the UFC was a boxing match, [and] I couldn’t get another match anywhere. I don’t think any company would pick me up because of this lawsuit, to be honest.”