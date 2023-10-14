USADA’s relationship with the UFC may be coming to an end, but the war of words between Dana White and the anti-doping agency’s CEO, Travis Tygart, is far from over.

On Wednesday, Tygart revealed in a statement that USADA would no longer be working with the UFC come January 1, 2024, citing that the pair’s relationship had become “untenable” over the return of megastar Conor McGregor. White called the comments pure “scumbagism” while the EVP of the UFC, Hunter Campbell claimed that Tygart’s assessment of the situation was a “complete misrepresentation of what occurred over the last several months.”

Speaking with TheMACLife, Dana White expanded on his thoughts regarding the recent rift with USADA, saying:

“Listen, it is what it is, they did what they did. And think about this, right? They’re in a business where they’re looking to bring other sports leagues in. They were with us for eight years. We helped put them on the map. They helped us build an incredible program.

“This is how you’re going to end your relationship with us? Who else would want to do business with these guys after that? Not me. So, it doesn’t matter to me. We’re moving on, and good luck to them” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Dana White says USADA CEO Travis Tygart "went full Britney Spears" in the leadup to a split as UFC's anti-doping partner. 😬



Full video: https://t.co/SCPBzTQTgn pic.twitter.com/4ZzyDBNQ5n — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 13, 2023

Dana White Once Again Slams USADA CEO Travis Tygart

On Thursday, the promotion announced that as of 2024, the UFC would partner with Drug Free Sport International, the anti-doping agency that currently handles duties for the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NCAA.

Of course, Dana White couldn’t resist taking one more dig at Travis Tygart in front of cameras, likening the USADA CEO to the perpetually unhinged pop star, Britney Spears.

“Listen, this guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind,” White said. “Get ready. You’re probably going to see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives probably in the next to weeks or something. He went nuts, he lost his mind, and it is what it is. It’s whatever.”

Needless to say, there is no love lost between USADA and the UFC.