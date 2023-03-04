Mark Hunt rips into Jon Jones and UFC in social media rant: “All they do is promote steroid-using rats”

Former UFC Heavyweight contender Mark Hunt had some stark criticisms for the UFC and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 285.

On Saturday, March 4th, Jon “Bones” Jones makes his long-awaited return to the octagon for the vacant heavyweight strap against Cyril “Bon Gamin” Gane. The two giants will clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for Jones’ debut in the heavyweight division.

Ahead of one of the most highly anticipated cards of the year, Mark Hunt took to social media to disparage Jon Jones and the UFC company as a whole.

Mark Hunt has critical words for Jones and the UFC

Mark Hunt was a UFC Heavyweight from 2010-2018 and didn’t exactly have the best relationship with the promotion throughout the years. Previously in 2017, Hunt filed a RICO lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar. Hunt claimed that despite Lesnar testing positive for banned substances, he was still allowed to fight at UFC 200.

Given his track record, it is safe to say that Mark Hunt is very critical of steroid use in UFC competitions. The return of Jon Jones this Saturday sparked an outraged rant on social media from Hunt, in which he blasted the promotion and the former champ Jones:

“Sik of this rat company up on my feed. All they do is promote steroid using rats like this loser,” Hunt wrote via Facebook accompanied with a photo of Jones. “Listen up. It’s the world heavyweight title of a worthless rubbish belt worth nothing. U got a steroid using rodent who runs over pregnant women and hides under the Octagon when USADA is trying to drug test this rodent. UFC = joke belt. The only thing u are the world champion of is being exploited. That’s why @ufc will never be credible because they have rodents like this being considered GOAT. #ALIACT and dasseeeiiitt.”- (h/t mmamania.com)

It’s quite obvious that Mark Hunt is no fan of the returning Jones and still has bad blood with the UFC promotion. Excluding Jones’ past slip-ups with substance abuse and other issues, he remains one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon. Hunt will have to stand by idly and watch as Jones’ return to the UFC comes to fruition on Saturday night.

In one of the most important combat sports moments of the year, Jon Jones will step back into the octagon in a new weight class to clash with the French giant Cyril Gane as the main event of one of the best UFC cards in recent memory.