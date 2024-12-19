Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Thrilled to Meet Towering Kickboxing Giantess “Very Tall!”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Manny Pacquiao excited to meet Tall Woman Katarina Kavaleva Giantess Towering

In an exciting moment for combat sports fans, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao recently met the towering Belarusian kickboxer Katarina Kavaleva, and it was clear that the two were thrilled to connect.

Manny Pacquiao excited to meet Tall Woman Katarina Kavaleva

During their meeting, Pacquiao greeted Kavaleva with an enthusiastic wave, clearly excited to meet the towering world kickboxing champion. The two shared a light-hearted moment when Kavaleva took a selfie with the Filipino boxing legend, and in turn, Pacquiao asked to snap a photo on his phone. Throughout the encounter, Manny Pacquiao was beaming, his happiness unmistakable as he spent time with the giantess of the kickboxing world.

Katarina Kavaleva stands at an impressive 6’4″ and weighs around 220 pounds, is well-known for her strength and success in the kickboxing ring. Last year, she gained attention for her viral video lifting UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili with ease. She is a fitness model and a former heavyweight kickboxing champion.

READ MORE:  Tyson Fury Did Not Speak to His Wife or Children for Three Months to Prep for Oleksandr Usyk Championship
katarina kavaleva 3

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, a Filipino icon, is nearly a full foot shorter and almost 100 lbs smaller. He is celebrated for his record-breaking achievements in the boxing world, having claimed world titles in eight different weight classes. His legendary career and personality have made him one of the most beloved figures in sports history. In retirement, he has kept busy competing in various exhibition matches including a bout in RIZIN.

manny pacquiao 1

The meeting sparked a flurry of excitement among fans who were thrilled to see these two athletes meet.

katarina kavaleva 4
READ MORE:  Jake Paul Claims Nate Diaz is "Scared" to Fight Him in MMA; Diaz Fires Back at Accusations

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts