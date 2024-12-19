Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Thrilled to Meet Towering Kickboxing Giantess “Very Tall!”

In an exciting moment for combat sports fans, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao recently met the towering Belarusian kickboxer Katarina Kavaleva, and it was clear that the two were thrilled to connect.

Manny Pacquiao excited to meet Tall Woman Katarina Kavaleva

During their meeting, Pacquiao greeted Kavaleva with an enthusiastic wave, clearly excited to meet the towering world kickboxing champion. The two shared a light-hearted moment when Kavaleva took a selfie with the Filipino boxing legend, and in turn, Pacquiao asked to snap a photo on his phone. Throughout the encounter, Manny Pacquiao was beaming, his happiness unmistakable as he spent time with the giantess of the kickboxing world.

Katarina Kavaleva stands at an impressive 6’4″ and weighs around 220 pounds, is well-known for her strength and success in the kickboxing ring. Last year, she gained attention for her viral video lifting UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili with ease. She is a fitness model and a former heavyweight kickboxing champion.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, a Filipino icon, is nearly a full foot shorter and almost 100 lbs smaller. He is celebrated for his record-breaking achievements in the boxing world, having claimed world titles in eight different weight classes. His legendary career and personality have made him one of the most beloved figures in sports history. In retirement, he has kept busy competing in various exhibition matches including a bout in RIZIN.

The meeting sparked a flurry of excitement among fans who were thrilled to see these two athletes meet.