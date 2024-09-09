When Merab Dvalishvili was EASILY Thrown by a Six Foot Tall Female Kickboxer in Training

Merab Dvalishvili was training and sparring the Dubai when he was suddenly scooped up into the air by the six-foot-four Katarina Kavalena female kickboxing world champion.

This weekend, Merab Dvalishvili will look to capture the UFC bantamweight world title from the superstar ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 on September 14.

Merab Dvalishvili Picked up by Tall Woman

The footage shows Kavalena easily overpowering him. Kavalena, who has titles in both boxing and kickboxing, stands at 6’4″ and weighs over 195 lbs, while Dvalishvili is a bantamweight fighter at 135 lbs and only 5’6″ tall. Dvalishvili did not stand a chance against Katarina Kavalena.

In the sparring, Kavalena countered Dvalishvili’s takedown attempt by lifting him effortlessly, demonstrating her strength. The two fighters also engaged in a staredown, with Kavalena towering over Dvalishvili.

Katarina Kavalena, who represented Belarus at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, where she won a bronze medal, is now based in Dubai, offering personal fitness and combat sports training. She recently shared a height comparison photo on Instagram, highlighting her impressive stature. She stands well over six feet tall and over 100 kg.

The Georgian Wrestler Merab Dvalishvili is known for his relentless wrestling style and has been able to defeat athletes such as Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan in the octagon. Soon, he will look to add UFC gold to his resume at UFC 306 against fan favorite ‘Sugar‘ Sean O’Malley.

Katarina Kavalena