Manny Pacquiao gets battered against Rukiya Anpo – Rizin Super 3 Highlights

Returning to the ring earlier this morning for an exhibition boxing match with Japanese star, Rukiya Anpo, former multi-time and weight world champion, Manny Pacquiao has been urged to pump the brakes on a competitive comeback to combat sports, with his performance over three rounds leaving much to be desired.

Pacquiao, a veteran former multiple weight and time world championship holder in professional boxing, made his return to the squared circle at Super Rizin 3 this morning at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, taking on the above-mentioned Anpo in a non-scored bout over the course of three rounds.

Initially slated to take on Chihiro Suzuki in a trip to Asia, Pacquiao eventually took on the above-mentioned Anpo on short-notice, however, after a three round back-and-forth, in which fans questioned why rumors of a return for the Philippines native were rampant recently – given his display.

“Manny Pacquiao is currently getting beat up in an exhibition against a kickboxer,” A user on X posted. “Any talk of him fighting for a world championship is ludicrous.”

Releasing his own statement following last night’s lacklustre performance, Pacquiao, 45, thanked his legions of fans for their support.

“THANK YOU EVERYONE!” Manny Pacquiao posted on his official X account. “Thank you Rizin for a great event and to Anpo for a great fight. THANK YOU TO ALL OF JAPAN! Thanks to my family, team, and friends for your love and support. Thank you, my fellow Filipinos, for your prayers and support. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas. Above all, thank you to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. God bless everyone.”

Below, catch the highlights from Manny Pacquiao’s return to boxing against Rukiya Anpo