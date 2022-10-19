Top five-ranked UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili got easily handled by Katarina Kavalena recently in sparring. Katarina Kavalena is a heavyweight fighter who holds has held titles in both boxing and kickboxing. The Belarussian fighter stands at an impressive 6’4″ (194 CM) and weighs over 195 lbs (90 kg). Meanwhile, the 135-pound UFC bantamweight Dvalishvili never stood a chance.

This footage was captured of Dvalishvili and Kavalena sparring. Katarina Kavaleva easily picks up ‘The Machine’ to counter his takedown attempt.

Merab Dvalishvili getting woman-handled by 6’4 FOUR time kickboxing champ Katarina Kavalena 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/LZXBqU60Yr — MMA DIRT © (@MMADIRTnet) October 18, 2022 The two also shared a staredown with Belrussia’s Kavalena towering over the 5’6″ Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili and Katarina Kavaleva

The Georgian-born Merab Dvalishvili is currently ranked at no. 3 in the UFC’s competitive bantamweight division. ‘The Machine’ is on an impressive eight-fight win streak in the UFC. Along the way, he has defeated notable fighters such as Marlon Moraes, Cody Stamann, John Dodson, and most recently the MMA legend Jose Aldo. He is a Combat Sambo based fighter who has medalled in the martial art.

Dvalishvili will be keeping a close eye on the two bantamweight fights at UFC 280 this weekend. Petr Yan will battle ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley while TJ Dillashaw looks to take his championship throne back against the reigning king Aljamain Sterling. ‘The Machine’ is in the top-ranked mix. There has been no confirmation on his next bout, although Cory Sandhagen has called the man out.

Katarina Kavaleva represented Belarus in the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in which she earned a bronze medal at heavyweight. The towering 31-year-old athlete has also earned a world championship while competing in kickboxing. Kavaleva is currently living in Dubai and is offering personal fitness training in addition to combat sports training.

Katarina Kavaleva shared on her Instagram a height comparison:

“I love this photo 😹 For some people it’s really difficult to understand (imagine) how tall I am.”