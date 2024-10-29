Manny Pacquiao Weighs In on Controversial Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Bout

The legendary all-time great boxer ‘Pac-Man’ Manny Pacquiao has offered his thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the upcoming boxing match which will broadcast live on Netflix on November 15.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Iron’ Mike Tyson returned to the ring in 2020 in an exhibition match against former champion Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a draw. Upcoming, Tyson will face ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul in a professional match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but was delayed because the 58-year-old Tyson faced health complications stemming from an ulcer flare-up.

Jake Paul

In his boxing career, Jake Paul holds a record of 10 wins and 1 loss, with 7 of those victories achieved by knockout. Transitioning from his YouTube fame, he has established a profitable career in boxing and gained recognition for defeating former UFC fighters. Notable victories for Jake Paul include wins over Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and several others.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson made headlines by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion at just 20 years old, in the mid-1980s. Tyson was a legendary and feared figure who packed thunderous knockout power, having won nearly all of his matches by KO. He lost his heavyweight world titles in a 2002 TKO loss to the Canadian-British athlete Lennox Lewis.

Manny Pacquiao

Retired Filipino professional boxer Manny Pacquiao is renowned for his remarkable 26-year career, during which he became the first boxer in history to win world titles across eight different weight classes. Pacquiao claimed his first major title at the age of 19, securing the WBC flyweight championship in 1998. He gained widespread recognition for his high-profile matches against legendary fighters, including Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Notably, at age 40, he became the oldest welterweight champion in history after defeating Keith Thurman in 2019. Pacquiao officially retired from boxing in September 2021. He is one of the greatest boxers in history but his influence has inspired a generation in his nation of The Philippines.

Manny Pacquiao offered his thoughts on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. When asked if Jake Paul will defeat Miek Tyson, he responded: “Haha, I don’t think so.”