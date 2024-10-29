Mike Tyson’s Top Form Stuns Jake Paul, But Paul Promises Victory Anyway

The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is impressed with the physique of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson ahead of their Netflix boxing showdown booked for November 15. Regardless, the YouTube star still promises a victory over the heavyweight legend.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has made a name for himself having transitioned from a social media influencer, mainly YouTube, to a professional boxer. He has since compiled a record of 10 wins and 1 loss, with 7 of those victories coming by knockout. His only defeat was against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Jake Paul has defeated notable opponents including former UFC fighters Anderson Silba, Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley, and more.

Jake Paul is currently preparing for a high-profile bout against Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024, which will stream on Netflix.

Iron Mike

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is a legendary figure in boxing history, famous for his vicious style and knockout punching power. Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20 and boasts an impressive professional record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 no contests, with 44 of those wins coming by knockout. His career peaked in the late 1980s when he unified the heavyweight titles and became known for his ability to finish fights quickly.

The 58-year-old Mike Tyson has not fought since a 2005 loss but did participate in an exhibition match in 2020 which ended in a draw. Now, ‘Iron’ Mike is preparing for a comeback against ‘The Problem Child.’ In a training clip shared on Instagram, alongside Muhammad Ali’s manager Glen Kilroy, Tyson showed off his buff physique.

The caption read:

“Jake’s wake in 20 days #PaulTyson”

The Problem Child

In a now-deleted comment, Jake Paul responded: