"Ryan Garcia vs Logan Paul: Boxing Star and YouTuber Legal Clash Over Child Trafficking Claims and Energy Drinks

Ryan Garcia, the 26-year-old professional boxer, has recently spoken out about his ongoing feud with social media personality and entrepreneur Logan Paul. The conflict, which has escalated to legal action, stems from a series of events that began with Garcia’s controversial statements about child trafficking and Logan Paul’s response to them.

Ryan Garcia vs Logan Paul

Garcia, known for his impressive professional boxing career, clarified that his issue is specifically with Logan Paul, not his brother Jake Paul. The boxer explained that the animosity started when Logan Paul criticized him for making unsubstantiated claims about child trafficking during the lead-up to his fight with Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia explained:

“I don’t really have an issue with Jake; I had an issue with Logan. As far as Jake… Well, I didn’t like that at the time he was calling me some… like he was saying I’m crazy, I’m this, I’m that when I was talking about, you know, child sex trafficking and trying to raise awareness on it. I kind of, you know, wilded out on them and that’s where our beef started. I said, ‘F*** you, I don’t like drinking your drink’—I’m not going to say it right now ’cause obviously I’m sued. And then that’s where that started, that’s where the animosity started.”

Logan Paul, a 28-year-old YouTuber, boxer, and co-founder of the Prime energy drink brand, had urged Garcia to seek help for mental health issues following these statements. This response apparently offended Garcia, who retaliated by criticizing Paul’s Prime Hydration drink.

The situation escalated when Garcia publicly claimed that Prime was “nasty” and that consuming it was akin to “working for Satan.” He even suggested that the drink might have been responsible for his positive test for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

In response to these allegations, Prime Hydration filed a defamation lawsuit against Garcia in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The legal action accuses Garcia of conducting a smear campaign filled with false claims about their product.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul will be able to resolve their differences and put an end to their public feud.