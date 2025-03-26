Civil War and Homlessness Can’t Stop Boxing’s Michael King

Michael King’s journey from the chaos of civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo to professional boxing in the UK is incredible. Born into a nation plagued by violence, Michael King recalls the harrowing experience of growing up amidst conflict and being homeless.

Michael King’s Journey

As a child, maturing quickly under the weight of responsibility, Michael King worked at KFC and was later fired, King told the BBC in an interview. Once in the UK, he was homeless, sleeping in his car and spending time in hospital waiting rooms due to the warmth.

“I was nearly 20 when I first took it up. I had a job at KFC, was living with my parents and making decent money I suppose. But because I was doing between 60 and 100 hours a week, I didn’t have any time. Then I saw Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor, read how much they were paid, and thought that’s a good way to earn.

The civil wars that began in 1996 claimed an estimated five million lives, leaving scars that shaped King’s outlook on life. Driven by a desire to improve his family’s circumstances, King found solace and purpose in boxing. His early career unfolded in the UK, where he fought his first eight professional bouts before venturing to Russia for greater opportunities. These trips were gruelling, lasting up to 30 hours and involving multiple flights, but they taught him invaluable lessons. Despite the hardships, King persevered, motivated by the prospect of inspiring those who supported him.

“The Congo can be a crazy country. A great country but a crazy one, that’s for sure. I grew up fast. I had to learn responsibilities and to survive. It was sink or swim and when I say survive, I mean survive. The war was awful. But it is always there and becomes normal.”

His father proudly shares his story back in Congo, showcasing photos of his success. Now 27 years old, Michael King trains under Shane McGuigan alongside world champions such as Caroline Dubois and Ellie Scotney. Sparring with elite fighters like Adam Azim has propelled him toward bigger opportunities.

Initially drawn to boxing for financial reasons, King admits he wasn’t earning much early on but remains committed to giving himself a decade to achieve his dreams. Looking ahead, he hopes to bring a major fight to Congo. King’s story is not just about boxing; it is about overcoming adversity. From homeless and war-torn streets to competing on international stages.