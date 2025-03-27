Paddy Pimblett’s Coach Reveals His Secret Edge That Makes The UFC Star Unstoppable

Paddy Pimblett’s coach revealed what sets ‘The Baddy’ apart from other fighters.

On Saturday, April 12, Pimblett will be back in action as the UFC returns to Miami for a loaded pay-per-view event inside the Kaseya Center. In the UFC 314 co-main event, Pimblett will square off with former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in what will be his toughest test to date.

With fight night right around the corner, Pimblett’s coach, Paul Rimmer, sat down with Inside Fighting to discuss the Liverpudlian’s upcoming clash and what makes him different from most combat sports athletes.

“Paddy’s got a very elite, elite mindset,” Rimmer said. “He doesn’t falter or waver in how he feels about beating someone in a fight. He’s not the person that I worry about when it comes to that sort of stuff and I’ll say this, what sets him apart you think? I I’ll tell you what sets him apart: most fighters worry about fighting, Paddy loves fighting. That’s the biggest thing I can say about him.”

Pimblett is a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner, his most recent victory coming against King Green at UFC 300 in April. ‘The Baddy’ needed less than a single round to submit Green via a triangle choke.

Paddy Pimblett closes in on a spot in the lightweight top 10

Before that, Pimblett bested both Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. With a win over Chandler, Pimblett will thrust himself into the lightweight top 10, potentially putting him one big win away from his first shot at UFC gold.

As for Michael Chandler, the Missouri native will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid after coming up short against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in his last two appearances. Overall, ‘Iron’ is just 2-4 in the UFC and desperately clinging onto his spot in the top 10.