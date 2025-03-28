RISE Kickboxing will hold its flagship annual event, the RISE ELDORADO 2025 tournament. This event will feature the four quarter-final bouts of their 61kg tournaments. It is a precursor event that RISE is doing with Glory kickboxing later in the RISE GLORY Last Featherweight Standing tournament.

RISE ELDORADO 2025

This tournament will feature a slew of fighters who have fought in different promotions, including SHOOT BOXING, Glory Kickboxing, and even ONE Championship in the 61 kg tournament. However, the show’s two-star attractions come after the quarter-final tournament rounds.

Taiju Shirator and Yutaro Ashi face off for the super lightweight title.

The co-main event of RISE ELDORDADO 2025 will feature Two of Japan’s top talents will face off for the RISE Super lightweight world title, with Taiju Shiratori, a big name in Japan and a former champion, having helped the RISE Lightweight world title previously and winning tournament titles not just in RISE but even in RIZIN, where he has expanded his popularity in Japan, as opposed to the lesser known Yutaro Ashi who is known to hardcore fans for being an exciting fighter who can finish fights, With his most notable fight being a loss to world champion Chad Collins.

This is likely to be a barn burner of a battle. Both fighters are skilled finishers, and their lack of world popularity will likely make for a sleeper hit for the hardcore fans and a breakout fight for both fighters. With a fairly stacked card and an exciting co-main event, RISE ELDORADO 2025 is one of RISE’s most significant events.

A 4oz MMA glove super fight will be the main event of RISE ELDORADO 2025

RISE takes a page from ONE Championship Muay Thai and Enfusion Kickboxing in Europe. It is now incorporating MMA gloves into their rule set, with an earlier bout on the card also having an MMA glove kickboxing match. However, the main event between Japanese star YA-MAN and Portuguese phenom and Glory kickboxing fighter Miguel Trindade will be a fireworks bout that is even more interesting given the different gloves. Glory uses large gloves compared to the 6 oz boxing gloves used in Japan; many fighters rely on the high guard and use it significantly.

But now, all of that is out the window, as with the MMA gloves, both fighters can show off their devasting offense on one another, with YA-MAN being a vicious slugger who throws down with everyone he faces and Trindade being a brutal Sniper. This makes the main event of RISE ELDORADO 2025 a true superfight with an exciting element added to make any kickboxing fan or even outsiders want to watch this high-level fight.