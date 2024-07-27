Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev fight in hotel and weigh-ins ahead of UFC 304

Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev got into a hotel altercation near the elevator ahead of their UFC 304 matchup. These two athletes are both top-ranked in the competitive flyweight division.

Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev Altercation

Angola’s Kape was a standout fighter ahead of his UFC debut. Capturing a title in RIZIN with a knockout win over Kai Asakura punched his ticket into the UFC. Since then, he has had an interesting career. With nine fight cancellations in the organization and controversial trash talk, he might be best known for his actions outside the octagon.

Mokaev, of England, is unbeaten in his impressive MMA career. At just the age of 23, he captured amateur titles in IMMAF before turning pro. With his wrestling acumen, there are not many opponents who can handle his physicality and will meet a stiff test at UFC 304.

At the fighter hotel, Manel Kape and Muhammad had their entire team erupt into a brawl. Kape landed a punch and an elbow on Mokaev during the altercation. See the video below:

Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape and their teams got into a brawl at the fighter hotel last night 😳#UFC304



pic.twitter.com/3JhMGba6u4 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 25, 2024

Afterwards, Kape called out Mokaev on X, saying:

“What kind of Muslim are you? You gave me Salam asked to take a picture and then tried to punch me in the betrayal, i can see now you are not a child of the dagestao, because there are created men you are just a poor bastard raised on a low income in Manchester without honor and principles. When I hit you in Vegas I went alone and I told you to be ready, I don’t hit men with their guard down or distracted or on the back. I thought everything was solved, but now the carnage will continue… Shaytan!”

Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev are set to meet on July 27 kicking off UFC 304. At the ceremonial weigh-ins, the flyweights Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev threw hands once again in another altercation.