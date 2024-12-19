Magomed Ankalaev furious with ‘Chicken’ UFC star Alex Pereira after refusing title fight showdown next

Surging light heavyweight challenger, Magomed Ankalaev has hit out at arch-rival, Alex Pereira on social media, after the current champion claimed he would not be making his anticipated return to the Octagon against him in an overdue title clash next.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, most recently defended the 205lbs championship back in October, taking on Khalil Rountree in a main event clash, turning in an eventual third round knockout win in Salt Lake City.

And as for former vacant title challenger, Ankalaev, the Russian star retained his number one rank at light heavyweight at the end of October to boot on the main card of UFC 308, besting fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in a forgettable unanimous decision shutout in the Middle East.

Alex Pereira labelled “chicken” after refusing to fight Magomed Ankalaev in title fight next

And linked with a title fight return as soon as the new year in a grudge fight with Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira teased that he would be making his return soon, however, insisted it would not come opposite the former in a bid to settle their differences.

“It won’t be (Magomed) Ankalaev,” Alex Pereira posted of his next fight on his official social media.

And reacting to the Sao Paulo knockout artist’s post, Magomed Ankalaev labelled the champion a “chicken” for refusing to share the Octagon against him in his comeback bout.

Chicken🐔🐔🐔 — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) December 19, 2024

A shoo-in for the accolade as ‘Fighter of the Year’ across the books, prior to his win over Rountree, Pereira would follow an initial knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his title for the first time — before stopping two-time opponent and former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a brutal high-kick finish just months later in a short-notice UFC 303 headliner during International Fight Week.