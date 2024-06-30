Conor McGregor reacts to Alex Pereira’s insane Second-Round Head-Kick KO of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

ByCraig Pekios
Alex Pereira impressed everyone with his highlight-reel finish of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 — including Conor McGregor.

Stepping into the main event spotlight on just 16 days’ notice, ‘Poatan’ put his light heavyweight title on the line against Prochazka seven months removed from their inaugural meeting at UFC 295. On that night, Pereira scored a second-round knockout of ‘BJP’ to take the 205-pound crown back to Brazil.

On Saturday night, Pereira did it again.

After dropping Prochazka with a left hook in the final second of the first round, Pereira uncorked a perfectly timed head kick five seconds into the second, catching Prochazka clean and dropping him. After a few ground-and-pound strikes for good measure, referee Herb Dean was forced to step in and call for the stoppage a mere 13 seconds into the round.

Alex Pereira

Taking to social media, Conor McGregor offered his appreciation for Pereira’s technique and execution.

Conor McGregor

“Left high kick,” McGregor wrote on X.

Conor McGregor’s Loss in Alex Pereira’s Gain

Originally, McGregor was supposed to be competing in the UFC 303 headliner, squaring off against former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler. Weeks ahead of fight night, ‘Mystic Mac’ was forced to bow out after breaking his pinky two while training.

That paved the way for Pereira and Prochazka to run back their November 2023 clash in the International Fight Week finale.

With the win, Pereira moved to 8-1 inside the Octagon with all, but two of his wins coming by way of knockout. Saturday’s stunning finish was his first head-kick KO under the UFC banner.

