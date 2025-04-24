Magomed Ankalaev hints UFC enemy Alex Pereira is retired as rematch stalls: ‘I have a feeling you’re done’

As far as newly-minted light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev is convinced bitter rival, Alex Pereira has already made his final UFC walk — as talks on a rematch between the duo for the title continue to stall.

Ankalaev, who headlined UFC 313 back in March, managed to turn in a stunning upset win over the former two-division champion, turned in a controversial unanimous decision win to leave Alex Pereira without any titles.

And in the time since, the Russian has played up an immediate rematch with the Sao Paulo star, hinting that a potential pairing between himself and the former could take place as soon as August — in a trip to Chicago for the organization.

“One month ago, I broke a lot of hearts,” Magomed Ankalaev wrote. “In August, BIG ANK is here to dunk Chicago Bulls style.”

"In August BIG ANK here to dunk Chicago Bulls style."#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/kWu5C1YAYJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 9, 2025

But in the time since his post at the beginning of this month, talks of a rematch between Ankalaev and fan-favorite knockout star, Pereira have gone rather quiet.

Magomed Ankalaev suggests Alex Pereira is already retired

And as a result, Ankalaev has now boldy questioned if Pereira is even interested in fighting in the Octagon once again — speculating that his career in combat sports is over already, in fact.

“@AlexPereiraUFC do you still like FIGHTING?” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account this evening. “I have a feeling you are done.”

@AlexPereiraUFC do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) April 24, 2025

With the defeat to Ankalaev to boot, Pereira revealed in the aftermath how a host of plans for him for the end of the year were nixed — including a long-mooted move to the heavyweight division.

“The next reasonable step would be his weight class to defend,” Plinio Cruz translated for Alex Pereira during his interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “But if it was his choice, he wouldn’t have defended the title after that fight [with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313]. He would have gone to heavyweight, UFC or boxing.”