Magomed Ankalaev hints at August title fight rematch with Alex Pereira on massive Chicago card

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev has hinted his long-anticipated rematch clash with former gold holder, Alex Pereira may be happening as soon as August — dropping major leaks that the clash may happen on a UFC card planned for Chicago this summer.

Ankalaev, the current undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, most recently headlined UFC 313 last month, snatching the divisional crown in a controversial unanimous decision win over former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira.

And in the time since, the Russian has vowed to afford Pereira the chance to fight for his former crown immediately, as soon as later this year, in fact.

Claiming contracts have already been negotiated for the pairing, Ankalaev has dropped a sizeable hint on the location of their anticipated re-run this evening on X.

Magomed Ankalaev hints at Chicago rematch with Alex Pereira

Hinting that he may be competing in another title fight as soon as August, Ankalaev also dropped numerous hints that the clash with Pereira could be taking place at an event targeted for Chicago.

“Who likes deep dish pizza,” Magomed Ankalaev cryptically posted on his Twitter account.

🚨 Magomed Ankalaev teasing a rematch against Alex Pereira in August in Chicago? 👀



"In August BIG ANK here to dunk Chicago Bulls style."#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/kWu5C1YAYJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 9, 2025

“One month ago, I broke a lot of hearts,” Magomed Ankalaev wrote. “In August, BIG ANK is here to dunk Chicago Bulls style.”

And maintaining previously how August would be an ideal date for a rematch, Ankalaev has claimed he’s unsure if Pereira would actually take him on in a title rematch.

“I have a feeling you don’t want the rematch after I agreed to August,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account.”

I have a feeling you don’t want the rematch after I agreed to August🤓 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) April 1, 2025

Finally striking gold in his second time of trying, Makhachkala native, Ankalaev had previously fought to a draw against ex-champion, Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 282 in December 2022.