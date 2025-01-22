Magomed Ankalaev opens as notable betting favorite to beat Alex Pereira in UFC 313 grudge fight

Finally booked to share the Octagon, Russian standout, Magomed Ankalaev has opened as a notable betting favorite to snatch the undisputed light heavyweight crown from the incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira — with the duo now slated to settle their fierce rivalry in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ankalaev, who retains the number one rank at 205lbs, has been sidelined since he returned on the main card of UFC 308 back in October, landing a one-sided — albeit forgettable unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic.

As for Pereira, the former two-weight champion headlined UFC 307 just weeks earlier in his return to Salt Lake City, successfully defending the light heavyweight crown for the third time that year alone.

Alex Pereira opens as betting underdog to beat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Taking out Khalil Rountree with a fourth round bloody knockout at the Octagon fence, Alex Pereira has notably opened as a sizeable +105 betting underdog to retain his crown against Magomed Ankalaev — who is currently boasting opening favorite odds of -115 — as fans and punters look to secure their best betting odds before a massive UFC 313 card in two month’s time.

In the midst of a stunning five-fight winning spree since his light heavyweight move in November of 2023, Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Pereira rounded out a stellar campaign inside the Octagon last annum with a trio of back-to-back-to-back knockout wins over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and the above-mentioned Syndicate MMA staple, Rountree.

And receiving a fierce warning from Ankalaev in the moments following their booking atop March’s massive UFC 313 card in ‘Sin City’ — Pereira was told he had signed his own “death certificate” by inking a bout agreement to face off with him with gold on the line.

“You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional fighter,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official social media account over the course of the weekend.

Attending UFC 311 over the course of last weekend to boot, Pereira watched on as both former-foes, Prochazka and Hill went to war over the course of three rounds, with the former eventually stopping the latter with a brutal barrage in the final round of their potential title-eliminator.

And failing to rule out a potential trilogy bout with the Czech Republic favorite — despite holding a pair of title fight knockout wins over him, Pereira insisted that he must first take care of business with Ankalaev in March before laying out plans for his future.

“I’m ready to fight anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is – right now, it’s Ankalaev’s time and I’m going to fight Ankalaev but after this fight, if everything goes good, we’re going to give Jiri this opportunity,” Alex Pereira told backstage after UFC 311 last weekend.

Himself competing for vacant light heavyweight gold at the end of 2022, Ankalaev took on common-foe, Jan Blachowicz in a short-notice matchup, forcing a split judging draw decision in the pair’s five round back-and-forth, and has since racked up wins over Johnny Walker, and the above-mentioned Austrian challenger, Rakic.