Ailin Perez Faces Backlash as Tracy Cortez Promises Consequences: ‘I’m From the F*cking Hood’

Things are getting heated between Tracy Cortez and Ailin Perez.

The rivalry between Cortez and ‘Fiona’ has been brewing ever since UFC Denver last year when Perez infamously mocked Cortez after she came up short in a short-notice headliner against former two-time strawweight queen ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas. Perez also slammed Cortez for having to cut her hair to make weight for the bout.

That didn’t sit well with Cortez, particularly after Perez stepped on the scale 0.6lbs over the bantamweight non-title limit for her clash with Darya Zheleznyakova at UFC Paris.

“Y’all won’t catch me talking sh** here on social media BUT my oh MY how the tables have turned. 136.6 [pounds] lol,” Cortez wrote on X.

That prompted Ailin Perez to call out Cortez on social media shortly after earning a first-round submission victory over Zheleznyakova in The City of Light.

Hey @TracyCortezmma, if you want to fight, let’s do it,” Perez wrote. “You fought at 135 before. I’ll even make weight this time for you, I promise or you scared and are going to block me like you do your replies on X.”

Tracy Cortez slams ailin perez following chance encounter at airport

Fast forward to this week, it appears as though the feud between two of the UFC’s fastest-rising females has taken a turn for the worse. Or perhaps the better depending on your perspective.

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, Perez scored her fifth-straight win under the UFC banner, securing a unanimous decision victory over Karol Rosa.

Following the fight, ‘Fiona’ had some fighting words for Cortez who was in attendance at the event.

“That’s trash. Don’t name her in this conversation right now,” Perez said when asked about her issue with Cortez at the post-fight press conference. “Get better quality people to have beef for me while I’m here, all right. First of all, make weight first, then come talk to me. “I’m not gonna just let anybody ruin my moment right now. I’m in the gym with my son morning, afternoon, and evening training all the time. I’m not gonna let some girl hop on the bandwagon and try to [benefit] on my name, someone dirty nonetheless.“

Recently, Cortez took to social media, revealing that she had a chance encounter with Ailin Perez at the airport. Still heated from the incident, Cortez claimed that ‘Fiona’ didn’t stand by any of the sh*t she’s been talking and instead tried to shake her hand.

“Just landed… because I ran into my best friend the girl that (twerking pose), I’m not gonna do it,” Cortez said in a clip posted by MMA Mania. “I was like, ‘No, what the f*ck?’ Boss b*tch, you’re gonna do f*cking something? She didn’t do sh*t, she tried to shake my hand. P*ssy a** f*cking b*tch, if you’re going to say something, stick to it. I don’t do sh*t for clout. I’m from the f*cking hood, if you gonna talk sh*t, stand by it. Coz I’m standing ten toes down b*tch, when I see you…”

Tracy Cortez was pissed off about her run in with Ailin Perez



With Cortez regularly competing at flyweight and Perez working her way up the bantamweight rankings, it’s unclear if we’ll ever actually get a payoff to any of this.