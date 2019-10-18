Luke Rockhold Seriously Considering Retirement From MMA

Spread the word!













Luke Rockhold’s time as a professional fighter may be over.

The former UFC middleweight champion is on a two-fight losing streak and has been knocked out cold in both fights. His first at UFC 221 when Yoel Romero knocked him out, then Jan Blachowicz knocked him out in his light heavyweight debut back in July.

Now, Rockhold spoke to ESPN, where he says he may be done from the sport.

“I have no interest in fighting right now,” Rockhold said.

He was then asked if it is possible if he never fights again, to which he replied, “very.”

If this is the end for Rockhold, he would leave the sport with a 16-5 professional record as well as being a former UFC middleweight champion. He won the strap at UFC 194 with a TKO over Chris Weidman, then, in his next fight, was knocked out by Michael Bisping to lose the title.

Rockhold also has notable wins over the likes of Bisping, Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza, and David Branch, among others. But, the two recent knockouts have left the former champ with injuries he has never had before.

“I never had as much of a cut my entire career before my last two fights,” Rockhold said.

The 35-year-old is also a model for Ralph Lauren, so he has a career outside of fighting. If this was it, though, Rockhold is one of the best middleweights to have fought in the UFC.

Do you think Luke Rockhold will enter the UFC Hall of Fame should he decide to retire?