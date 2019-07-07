UFC 239 Results: Jan Blachowicz KO’s Luke Rockhold In Violent Fashion

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold meet next in a light heavyweight bout to continue the UFC 239 main card:

Round 1: Rockhold went in for a takedown right away but Jan did a nice job staying on his feet and they clinch up against the fence. Blachowicz was landing some nice forearm strikes in the clinch. Blachowicz stunned him after landing a head kick after the bell had sounded and dropped him.

Round 2: Blachowicz tagged him right out of the gate and Rockhold is still standing. Blachowicz landed some nice leg kicks but has a small cut on the bridge of his nose. Blachowicz dropped him with a thunderous left hook and followed up with strikes on the ground. That’s a wrap.

Official Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Luke Rockhold by knockout (punches) at 1:39 of Round 2