Look: Mackenzie Dern’s Body – Athlete Reflects on Physical Transformation Through Career Stages

UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern recently opened up about her body transformation journey, describing remarkable changes from her Brazilian jiu-jitsu origins through motherhood to becoming a championship contender. The 32-year-old fighter's evolution represents one of the most comprehensive physical developments in recent UFC history.

From BJJ Champion to UFC Prospect

Dern began her competitive journey as a petite grappling prodigy, winning world championships in Brazilian jiu-jitsu while maintaining a frame built for technical excellence rather than athletic power. Her transition to MMA in 2016 marked the beginning of significant physical challenges. The early UFC years exposed fundamental issues with weight management and body composition that would define much of her initial professional fighting career.

Her UFC debut period from 2018 through 2019 became notorious for weight-cutting difficulties. Dern missed the strawweight limit three times in seven professional fights, including a devastating seven-pound miss at UFC 224 in Brazil. During that particular weight cut, she weighed 139.5 pounds just five days before the fight and ultimately reached physical distress levels that required commission intervention.

The weight management struggles reflected deeper issues with her approach to professional fighting. Dern acknowledged alternating between extreme cutting methods and insufficient preparation. Her body composition remained inconsistent as she navigated between competing in grappling tournaments at higher weights and attempting to reach the UFC’s 115-pound strawweight limit.

“I was watching my fight with [Virna Jandiroba] last time and I was like, man, I was so like petite, you know, I just like didn’t really have any muscles and I was just kind of like very girly girl. And, you know, I’m way more athletic now and just kind of was able to grow the muscle and like get a way more mature, athletic body to be able to fight for the championship now, you know what I mean?”

Motherhood as Physical Reset – Mackenzie Dern

The birth of her daughter Moa in June 2019 marked an unexpected turning point in Dern’s physical development. Pregnancy and breastfeeding served as what she termed a complete “restart” of her body composition and metabolism. This biological reset eliminated years of problematic weight cycling and provided an opportunity to rebuild her physique from baseline.

“My whole journey in the UFC has been like a lot of emotion and kind of going to like battles that I didn’t need to, but at the same time, I know I’ve been through a lot more battles than she has, you know. So, I think I’m really hard to break.”

Dern returned to competition just four months after giving birth, weighing 26 pounds less than her pre-pregnancy weight. The breastfeeding process contributed to significant fat loss while maintaining muscle mass. This natural transformation addressed many of the weight management issues that had plagued her early UFC career, allowing her to make the strawweight limit consistently for the first time.

“My pregnancy really did restart my body and my metabolism and everything. Breastfeeding, I lost so much body fat with that. When I made the transition from jiu-jitsu to MMA, I was doing these different kinds of weight cuts where they want you to lose water weight. In jiu-jitsu, you don’t have that. In jiu-jitsu, we weigh in and we fight at the same moment. No one really cuts that way. I started my MMA career doing these different diets. My body and my hormones and everything were getting unbalanced… I lost a lot of muscle mass too.”

Professional Athletic Development

The most dramatic changes occurred after Dern began working with conditioning coach Rogerio Camoes, who previously trained middleweight legend Anderson Silva. This partnership, beginning in 2021, produced measurable and significant body composition improvements. Under Camoes’ guidance, Dern gained 11 pounds of muscle while maintaining the same overall weight.

“Now my problem is — almost because of what I went through with not making weight and the negativity and criticism and everything — my last couple of fights, I’ve been so scared to not make weight. I’m on top of it. My last fight, I weighed 114.5. The [contracted] weigh-in is 115. The next day, I was 116 on the day of the fight. For me, I wish I was heavier than that but ‘no, no, no, I shouldn’t eat anything. I want to make sure I make the weight.’ I needed to calm down and not worry. ‘Don’t worry, you can get it.’ It was kind of a little bit of trauma.”

The transformation included reducing her body fat percentage from 22 percent to 11 percent. These changes represented a complete restructuring of her physical capabilities, moving from what she described as a “petite, girly girl” physique to a mature athletic build capable of championship-level competition. The improvements eliminated the need for extreme weight-cutting measures, with Dern often making weight naturally on fight day.

Current Championship-Ready Physique

Recent comments from Dern highlight her amazement at the complete transformation from her earlier fighting days. She noted watching footage of previous fights and recognizing a fundamentally different physical presence, describing herself as having minimal muscle mass in earlier appearances compared to her current athletic conditioning.

“Weightlifting is the one thing I do constantly because it helps me. Especially when I start doing MMA, and they’re twisting my arms and legs. I need that protection. So whenever I finish a camp or fight, weightlifting is the first thing I return to.”

The comprehensive training regimen now includes high-intensity interval training, cardiovascular conditioning, and weightlifting workouts featuring deadlifts, pull-ups, squats, and MMA-specific exercises. This structured approach has enhanced her durability during grappling exchanges while improving endurance and recovery between rounds.

Mackenzie Dern’s Body Measurements

Mackenzie Dern’s body measurements have evolved alongside her transformation into a professional mixed martial artist. Standing approximately 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall, Dern competes primarily in the UFC strawweight division, which has a limit of 115 pounds (52.2 kg). Over time, she has strategically increased her muscle mass while maintaining this weight class, allowing her to compete at an elite level without the extreme weight cuts that affected her earlier UFC tenure. Reports indicate that she has gained around 11 pounds of muscle through focused strength and conditioning work, which lowered her body fat percentage from about 22% to 11%, enhancing her power and durability inside the Octagon. These physical changes reflect a more robust and athletic build compared to her initial “petite” and slender frame when transitioning from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to MMA competition. Her current physique is credited with improving her performance capabilities and durability, particularly in grappling exchanges that demand high strength and conditioning standards.

Timeline of Transformation Stages

Dern’s physical evolution can be mapped across distinct phases. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu period from childhood through 2016 established her technical foundation but left her with insufficient athletic development for MMA competition. The early UFC years from 2018-2019 exposed serious weight management deficiencies and inconsistent body composition.

The pregnancy period in 2019 provided an unexpected physiological reset that addressed years of problematic weight cycling. The post-motherhood phase from 2019-2021 saw initial improvements in weight consistency and body composition. The professional athletic development period, beginning in 2021 with Camoes produced the most dramatic improvements in muscle mass and conditioning.

The current championship contender phase, leading to her upcoming title fight at UFC 321, represents the culmination of nearly a decade of physical development. Dern now possesses the mature athletic physique necessary for elite-level competition, having overcome the weight management trauma that defined her early career.