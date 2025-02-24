Boudoir and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Mackenzie Dern’s Bold Photoshoot Stuns UFC Fans

Renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern recently surprised fans by stepping into the world of boudoir photography. Collaborating with photographer Juan Cardenas, Dern showcased a softer, glamorous side in a stunning lingerie photoshoot featured on Boudoir Inspiration.

Mackenzie Dern Boudoir Photoshoot

Known for her ability on the mats and in the Octagon, this artistic endeavor revealed a new dimension to her personality. The photo shoot has sparked widespread admiration from fans, who have applauded her confidence and ability to balance her athletic career with creative expression.

Mackenzie Dern is one of the most accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in history, boasting a decorated career that includes multiple IBJJF World Championships, ADCC gold, and victories in every major gi and no-gi competition.

On the lingerie boudoir photoshoot of Makenzie Dern, fans commented:

“It’s time to just become a model at this point!” “ Love that poetry!!” “Simply perfect” “Beautiful as rain in the garden.” “My daily inspiration”

She became a black belt under her father, Wellington Dias, and achieved significant milestones such as winning the IBJJF World Championship and ADCC titles in 2015.

Transitioning to MMA in 2016, Dern has made her mark in the UFC strawweight division. Known for her elite submission skills, she recently avenged a prior loss to Amanda Ribas with a third-round armbar victory. Currently ranked among the top contenders, Dern is aiming for a title shot while refining her striking and blending it with her grappling expertise.

As one of the most accomplished grapplers in mixed martial arts, Dern has built a reputation as a submission specialist with multiple accolades in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu before transitioning to MMA. Her decision to embrace boudoir lingerie photography highlights her versatility. Fans have embraced this empowering move.