Former UFC welterweight contender turned bare-knuckle fighter, Mike Perry, has claimed he would “gladly” retire former promotional lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner, in his return to the promotion.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has so far enjoyed an impressive three-fight undefeated run since landing in the David Feldman-led BKFC promotion, most recently headlining an April card in Colorado.

And moving to 3-0 in bare knuckle fighting, Michigan striker, Perry defeated former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold – forcing him into a second round retirement after fracturing the Californian’s tooth, landing a subsequent TKO victory.

Also appearing on that card, former UFC lightweight champion, Alvarez landed a split decision win over former UFC featherweight championship challenger, Chad Mendes in a co-main event slot – in his first venture back to combat sports since departing the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship.

Mike Perry teases potential BKFC return against ex-UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez

Recently penning terms on a new deal with BKFC, promotional poster boy, Perry recently hinted at a potential fight with Philadelphia veteran, Alvarez down the line – claiming he would happily retire the veteran brawler.

“I don’t know if I was at peak performance, but if I meet him (Eddie Alvarez) at a fair weight, I heard he’s interested,” Mike Perry told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “He must have some chip on his shoulder. I’ll gladly send him into retirement.”

Prior to his TKO win over Santa Cruz native, Rockhold, Perry defeated former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in his sophomore BKFC clash, after a decision win over The Ultimate Fighter veteran, Julian Lane in a debut in February of last year.

