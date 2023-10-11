John Fury, the father and coach of boxing stars Tyson and Tommy Fury, nearly instigated multiple fights during an appearance at the Misfits Boxing open workouts in Manchester.

The elder Fury, who is known for routinely raging out anytime cameras are near, did exactly that while in town to support Tommy Fury as he heads toward a main event clash with social media star KSI at the AO Arena on Saturday. In a video clip, which you can see below, KSI appears to be leaving over a balcony when a water bottle, thrown by Fury, suddenly flies toward him, KSI quickly dodges the debris and appears to spot over the railing toward where Fury is standing.

Chaos at the open workouts as John Fury just threw a water bottle at @KSI 💦



Tune-in now 👉 https://t.co/nnrlV9LT7a#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | October 14, buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/iXmVHcbLFD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 11, 2023

John Fury was far from done at that point, turning his attention toward Jake and Logan Paul’s father, Greg Paul. Initially, Paul attempted to laugh off Fury’s taunts, but security was quick to jump in when Fury lunged between two platforms while trying to reach Paul.

It’s far from the first time that John Fury has gone into business for himself while attending events in support of his significantly more talented children. Last month, Fury flipped over tables and destroyed the stage setting while attending a press event for Saturday’s fight card in the U.K. The conference abruptly ended with security staff attempting to quell the fracas.

Kicking off at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view, Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ will be co-headlined by a grudge match between Logan Paul and BJJ specialist Dillon Danis with a bout between undefeated standouts KSI and Tommy Fury closing out the show.