In some ugly scenes this evening at their pre-fight press conference, bitter enemies and opponents, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were corralled and escorted off stage in Manchester – after the latter appeared to hit the former in the face with a water bottle ahead of a planned face-off.

Slated to co-headline a MisFits boxing event in England, Bellator MMA grappler and 2-0 professional mixed martial artists, Danis makes a professional boxing debut in Manchester – taking on professional wrestler and podcast host, Paul in a bad-blooded clash inside the square circle.

Currently involved in legal proceedings with Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal ahead of the boxing match, Dillon Danis has continued to post expletive photos of the latter on his official social media, as well as a slew of pictures of her alongside prior boyfriends and partners, in a bid to promote his clash with Ohio native, Paul.

Dillon Danis appears to bloody Logan Paul with strike to the face at presser

And sharing the stage today in a heated back-and-forth ahead of this weekend’s co-main event bout in Manchester, Danis – who showed off his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ability during last night’s openworks, appeared to launch a water bottle at the face of Paul ahead of a staredown, with Paul covering his head as the two were escorted off stage with security scuffling.

Dillon Danis hit Logan Paul in the face at the face off pic.twitter.com/cvn4SllV5k — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 12, 2023

Sidelined from active competition since 2019, Danis, who has since undergone a series of surgical procedures to address a myriad of knee injuries, boasts a 2-0 professional mixed martial arts record, landing a pair of back-to-back submission wins in two outings with Bellator MMA.

Across social media last night to boot, footage emerged of Danis choking out OnlyFans model and boxing influencer, Elle Brook, who asked to be choked unconscious – before describing the feeling as “so much better than drugs”.

