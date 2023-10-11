Dillon Danis scored his first submission in years, choking out influencer and exhibition boxer Elle Brooke.

The BJJ specialist arrived in Manchester to take part in the Misfits Boxing open workouts ahead of his highly anticipated clash with social media sensation Logan Paul in the co-main event of ‘The PRIME Card’ on Saturday. While there, Danis had some fun by showing off his pro wrestling moves and choking out blonde bombshell Elle Brooke.

In the clip, which you can see below courtesy of MMA Mania, Brooke loses consciousness after a few seconds in the choke before coming to. After she awoke, Brooke was astonished by the result and exclaimed, ‘That’s so much better than drugs!’

Dillon Danis choked out Elle Brooke ☠️ pic.twitter.com/fpTtYSFoVH — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 11, 2023

Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief as Dillon Danis Turns Up in Manchester

We’re pretty sure nobody foresaw Dillon Danis delivering Swanton Bombs and choking out an OnlyFans model during the week’s festivities, but fight fans undeniably took a deep sigh of relief when he showed up in Manchester to take part in the promotion’s open workouts.

In recent weeks, there has been rampant speculation that Danis would either not show up, or be pulled from the event with the impending lawsuit against him courtesy of Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case though there is a fair amount of uncertainty about what will happen once the two men step inside the squared circle this weekend.

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul goes down this Saturday, live from the AO Arena in Manchester with the main card kicking off at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view.