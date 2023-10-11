Dillon Danis scored his first submission in years, choking out influencer and exhibition boxer Elle Brooke.

The BJJ specialist arrived in Manchester to take part in the Misfits Boxing open workouts ahead of his highly anticipated clash with social media sensation Logan Paul in the co-main event of ‘The PRIME Card’ on Saturday. While there, Danis had some fun by showing off his pro wrestling moves and choking out blonde bombshell Elle Brooke.

In the clip, which you can see below courtesy of MMA Mania, Brooke loses consciousness after a few seconds in the choke before coming to. After she awoke, Brooke was astonished by the result and exclaimed, ‘That’s so much better than drugs!’

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor encourages Dillon Danis ahead of Logan Paul boxing match: 'Pull guard and break his leg'

Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief as Dillon Danis Turns Up in Manchester

We’re pretty sure nobody foresaw Dillon Danis delivering Swanton Bombs and choking out an OnlyFans model during the week’s festivities, but fight fans undeniably took a deep sigh of relief when he showed up in Manchester to take part in the promotion’s open workouts.

READ MORE:  Daniel Cormier claims Aljamain Sterling deserves immediate UFC title rematch: 'He's the champ, I love him'

In recent weeks, there has been rampant speculation that Danis would either not show up, or be pulled from the event with the impending lawsuit against him courtesy of Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case though there is a fair amount of uncertainty about what will happen once the two men step inside the squared circle this weekend.

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul goes down this Saturday, live from the AO Arena in Manchester with the main card kicking off at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view.

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.
Facebook Instagram Twitter