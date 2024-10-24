Mike Tyson Hard Hits: Watch Boxing Legends Smash the Heavy Bag Ahead of Jake Paul Showdown

Heavyweight boxing legend Miek Tyson cannot wait to try to smash ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul. ‘Iron’ Mike showed off his other-worldly punching power in a recent training video.

Mike Tyson Punching Power

Iron’ Mike Tyson had an incredible knockout win ratio at 88% throughout his storied boxing career. He was known for his explosive power and controversial life. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20. Tyson’s career was marked by both extraordinary success—such as his rapid knockouts and numerous title defenses—and significant personal challenges, including a prison sentence.

The US-born Mike Tyson would lose his coveted titles to the Canadian-British boxer Lennox Lewis in 2002 via knockout. Tyson has not competed in sanctioned boxing since his 2005 loss against Kevin McBride. His most recent activity was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw. He will soon face Jake Paul on Netflix. Sharing some training footage online, Tyson said:

“Oh I can’t wait for November 15th. I’m charging right through you.”

Oh I can’t wait for November 15th. I’m charging right through you.#PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/Ozud7wF7DP — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 22, 2024

Tyson remains a prominent figure in boxing history, with a record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and 6 losses, and he has since transitioned into acting and business ventures, including a cannabis company.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson on November 15 broadcast live on Netflix live from the massive AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA. ‘The Problem Child‘ transitioned his celebrity status on YouTube to a professional boxing career and has made a name for himself defeating former UFC fighters in boxing. Thus far, he has defeated notable athletes such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others.

Despite suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023, Paul remains a significant figure in both social media and boxing, known for his controversial persona and business ventures, including his boxing promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions.