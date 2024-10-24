Mike Tyson Hard Hits: Watch Boxing Legends Smash the Heavy Bag Ahead of Jake Paul Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Heavyweight boxing legend Miek Tyson cannot wait to try to smash ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul. ‘Iron’ Mike showed off his other-worldly punching power in a recent training video.

Mike Tyson Punching Power

Iron’ Mike Tyson had an incredible knockout win ratio at 88% throughout his storied boxing career. He was known for his explosive power and controversial life. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20. Tyson’s career was marked by both extraordinary success—such as his rapid knockouts and numerous title defenses—and significant personal challenges, including a prison sentence.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The US-born Mike Tyson would lose his coveted titles to the Canadian-British boxer Lennox Lewis in 2002 via knockout. Tyson has not competed in sanctioned boxing since his 2005 loss against Kevin McBride. His most recent activity was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw. He will soon face Jake Paul on Netflix. Sharing some training footage online, Tyson said:

READ MORE:  Bellator fighter Daiane Silva still hospitalized after dangerous weight cut, remains in ICU

“Oh I can’t wait for November 15th. I’m charging right through you.”

Tyson remains a prominent figure in boxing history, with a record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and 6 losses, and he has since transitioned into acting and business ventures, including a cannabis company.

Mike Tyson

Jake Paul

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson on November 15 broadcast live on Netflix live from the massive AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA. ‘The Problem Child‘ transitioned his celebrity status on YouTube to a professional boxing career and has made a name for himself defeating former UFC fighters in boxing. Thus far, he has defeated notable athletes such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor: "I’ll Support You 100%" in Paul Hughes Bout Against Usman Nurmagomedov, takes shots at Khabib

Despite suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023, Paul remains a significant figure in both social media and boxing, known for his controversial persona and business ventures, including his boxing promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson targeted to be an officially sanctioned professional boxing match in July
READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Will Drop to Welterweight Again—On One Condition: "I’ve Beaten Everyone"

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts