Leon Edwards saw his unlucky run continue last week when Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight which was scheduled to take place on December 11 at UFC 269.

‘Rocky’ is currently riding a nine-fight winning run but is yet to secure what seems to be a long-overdue shot at Kamaru Usman. The Englishman has been plagued by bad luck that has seen him pick up just one win in the last two years.

Things seemed to be taking an upward turn when he secured a fight with MMA superstar Nate Diaz. Edwards dominated the fan favourite at UFC 263 earlier this year but was shook in the final frame by the always-game fighter from Stockton, California. The Englishman took home the decision but did not do enough to get his title shot and was instead booked to fight Masvidal in what appeared to be his final fight before Usman.

So, as you can imagine, Edwards was annoyed when ‘Gamebred’ withdrew from their fight. After venting his frustrations on social media, ‘Rocky’ sat down with Brett Okamoto and gave his honest opinion on Masvidal.

“I always felt that he was a fake, he’s a fraud,” Edwards said. “I knew this going into the fight that he’s a fake… He had like a good year, year and a half that he had the Till knockout, the Ben Askren knockout, and that kind of propelled him. But apart from that he’s nothing but a journeyman. Every time he fights, more than likely, he’s probably gonna lose. But yeah, my opinion hasn’t changed much, I knew what I knew and now the fans are getting to see it. Now it’s clear as day, you know, that he’s not who he pretends to be.”

Leon Edwards Rules Out Rebooking Jorge Masvidal Match-up

It is unclear what is next for Edwards but he is pretty sure he will not face Masvidal in the future. The 30-year-old believes they are on different trajectories and will never settle their beef inside the Octagon.

“I don’t believe so. I’m going up, he’s going that way [motions downwards]. You know, so, I can’t see when there’s gonna be a time where the fight makes sense,” Edwards said. “I’mma keep winning, I’m going on to world championships and competing at a higher level. He’s declining. It’s gonna be difficult know for us to get in a position where the fight makes sense but we’ll see.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you want to see the UFC rebook Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal?

