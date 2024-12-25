Leon Edwards offered UFC London fight by surging welterweight star: ‘I win, I think I’m in title contention’

Confirming he will serve as the headliner for next year’s UFC London card, former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards has been offered a dance partner for the March card — in the form of American challenger, Sean Brady.

Leon Edwards, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, most recently headlined UFC 304 back in July in Manchester, dropping his undisputed championship in a one-sided unanimous decision loss against common-opponent, Belal Muhammad in a main event showdown.

As for Brady, the Philadelphia native remains the number five rated challenger at 170lbs, most recently turning in his second straight win over ex-championship challenger, Gilbert Burns in a September main event, after a kimura submission over former middleweight title chaser, Kelvin Gastelum.

Sean Brady proposes UFC London main event against Leon Edwards

Remaining unbooked for his expected main event fight at UFC London, former champion, Leon Edwards has been offered a title eliminator in March by the aforenoted, Burns — who claims a win would land himself firmly in the title picture.

“If you look at the rankings and you look at how everything is playing out, and who’s available – me and Leon (Edwards) make the most sense,” Sean Brady told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I think for me, historically, I would want to go somewhere and prove myself because my first loss did come while I was travelling to Belal [Muhammad] and I am a completely different fighter now… I just want to prove to myself that I can go somewhere, go into someone’s backyard and win a fight.

“My wife is due in February, so March might be kind of soon, but to fight Leon, [who is] a number one contender in his home, and like your boys were saying yesterday, if I win that fight, I think I am in title contention,” Sean Brady continued.