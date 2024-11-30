Leon Edwards reveals he will headline UFC London card in Octagon return in March

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has tonight revealed he will take main event honors at the upcoming UFC London event on March 22. next — marking his first outing in the Octagon since earlier this summer, where he dropped the divisional crown in a decision loss to two-time foe, Belal Muhammad in Manchester.

Edwards, who retains the number one rank at the welterweight limit, most recently featured in Manchester back in July, taking main event honors at UFC 304 in the early hours of the morning at the Co-op Live Arena.

Attempting to defend his welterweight throne for the third time, Birmingham native, Leon Edwards suffered a one-sided unanimous decision shutout loss to the streaking, Muhammad — seeing his unbeaten npree dating back to 2015 snapped in the process.

Leon Edwards reveals he will headline UFC London next year

Appearing at tonight’s Matchroom Boxing event in his native Birmingham — where former IBF flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards retired following a one-sided sixth round knockout loss to Olympic gold medal winner, Galal Yafai, Leon Edwards confirmed an update on his future, in the form of a headliner at UFC London at the O2 Arena next March.

Leon Edwards was just interviewed on the @DAZNBoxing broadcast by @_JamieWard_.



He revealed he is headlining the 02 card in London on March 22, 2025. Didn’t mention an opponent. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 30, 2024

Linked with a slew of pairings during his time away from the Octagon, Edwards played up his chances of reclaiming the welterweight crown as soon as next year, and furthermore, has been offered a route back to the title by long-time foe, Jorge Masvidal who suggested they meet in an overdue grudge match next.

“We’ll be coming into the UFC next year,” Jorge Masvidal said during a recent interview. “I think it would be Leon (Edwards). “Let’s roll the dice for the number one guy in the world. I’ll find out if I am who I say I am. I want to fight the world’s best. “I always have. I’ve been out of the game a little bit. Let’s see what’s possible.”