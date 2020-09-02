Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has gone in on Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight against #12 ranked Nate Diaz rather than fight him to decide who is next in line for the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns and settle their ongoing beef.

Edwards was not happy after the news broke of Masvidal-Diaz II. The Englishman took to social media to chastise ‘Gamebred’ for opting to fight a lower-ranked guy rather than settle their beef, he wrote.

“Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this p*ssy will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journeymen go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the “BMF”.

Edwards and Masvidal have been expected to fight ever since the pair got into a physical altercation that saw Masvidal land his famous three-piece and a soda on Edwards backstage at UFC London in March 2019. However, the fight is yet to come to fruition with Masvidal instead opting to fight Ben Askren and Nate Diaz before taking a last minute title shot against Usman at UFC 251 in July.

Edwards has not fought in over a year since beating Rafael Dos Anjos in July 2019. The Birmingham, England native currently boasts an eight-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since 2015. He is perhaps just one more win away from taking on the last man to defeat him – Kamaru Usman.

Now that Masvidal, Diaz, Covington, Woodley Burns and Usman are off the table it is unclear who will be next for Edwards. The next available contender is Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson who is currently ranked #6 at 170lbs. Beyond him you have the likes of Demian Maia and Michael Chiesa but it seems unlikely Edwards will accept a fight that some may consider a backwards step.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards? Should Jorge Masvidal be trying to fight higher ranked guys than Nate Diaz?

