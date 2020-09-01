Current BMF championship holder, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal will put that moniker up for grabs in January coming – as a re-run between the Floridian and Stockton favourite, Nate Diaz is currently targeted by the UFC.



Masvidal and Diaz initially locked horns at UFC 244 last November in Madison Square Garden, with the former strapped with the title after a controversial third-round doctor’s stoppage prevent a blood-soaked Diaz from continuing into the championship rounds.

Since then, Diaz has yet to feature inside the Octagon, taking another extended hiatus from mixed martial arts after facial surgery.



For Masvidal, the Coconut Creek based striker featured opposite reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman on short-notice at UFC 251 in July, dropping a one-sided unanimous judging loss.

News of the targeted rematch between Masvidal and Diaz was initially reported by TMZ Sports, before ESPN reporter, Ariel Helwani spoke of the promotion’s intentions to book the rematch in January instead of UFC 256 in mid-December.



Arguably one of the biggest names on the active roster at this moment in time, veteran boxing ace, Masvidal had a splendid 2019, to say the least. Rebounding from a loss to two-time title chaser, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson – Masvidal stopped Darren Till with a vicious knockout at UFC Fight Night London in March.



In an earth-shattering five-second win, Masvidal stopped the then-undefeated, Ben Askren at UFC 239 with a massive flying-knee in the very first exchange. Issued an invitation to trade leather by Diaz following the latter’s decision win return against Anthony Pettis – Masvidal rounded off his annum with the aforenoted stoppage of Diaz.



Before his triumphant return from hiatus against the aforenoted, Pettis – Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Diaz was involved in a double-header with former UFC lightweight and featherweight gold holder, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. Scoring a shocking second-round rear-naked choke win at UFC 196 on short-notice, Diaz would drop a razor-thin majority decision to the Dublin at UFC 202 later in 2016.



Failing to ever find his moments opposite Masvidal in their November matchup, Diaz was cut with an elbow in the clinch before a notable head kick sent him to the canvas early in the first frame. With Masvidal targeting the right eye of the Californian, Diaz developed a sizeable laceration on his eyebrow, forcing the ringside physician to halt proceedings.



Ever since that November matching, both men have shown a distinct interest in running back their BMF championship clash. In January, if all the chips fall in the right order, they may get their very wish.