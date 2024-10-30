Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 308 win puts Sean Strickland’s title shot in jeopardy, Cormier claims

Off the back of his stunning UFC 308 win, unbeaten challenger, Khamzat Chimaev may have just put former gold holder, Sean Strickland’s title charge in jeopardy according to former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier — who believes the Chechen may face Dricus du Plessis next.

Chimaev, who improved to 14-0 as a professional over the course of last weekend, managed to land the number three rank in the division off the back of his impressive stoppage over former undisputed middleweight gold holder, Robert Whittaker.

Locking up a gruesome first round win, Chimaev appeared to fracture Whittaker’s mandible and multiple teeth vi a nasty face crank submission win, with the Auckland-born veteran set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Staking his claim for his first title charge in the UFC to come against Pretoria native, du Plessis next off the back of his submission victory against Whittaker, Chimaev was issued a stark warning from former training partner, Strickland, who claimed he was already slated to take on du Plessis in a title rematch next — potentially as soon as February.

Daniel Cormier claims Khamzat Chimaev may sneak into title picture after UFC 308

However, as far as former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier is concerned, Chimaev’s win may be enough to sway the promotion into booking him in a title fight against du Plessis over former titleholder, Strickland.

“He (Khamzat Chimaev) went and beat him (Robert Whittaker) in the first round,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. And if you’re Sean Strickland, that result worries you, Why? Because Mick Maynard, sitting next to me, jumps up and runs to Dana (White), and they start talking with Hunter (Campbell).”

“Dana immediately follows Chimaev to talk to him. That’s a concerning sign for a guy considered the number one contender, because it tells you things are happening. Khamzat Chimaev, to me, solidified himself as the number one contender at 185 pounds. His wrestling, his top control, his mentality, his approach — it’s unlike many things we have seen.”