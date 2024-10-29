Chael Sonnen reveals ‘Nasty’ text from Sean Strickland aimed at Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 308

According to former title challenger, Chael Sonnen, he received what was described as a “nasty” text from former champion, Sean Strickland following the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev’s big win at UFC 308 over the weekend — once more urging the Chechen to sit in wait for his own title charge.

Co-headlining last weekend’s UFC 308 event in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev turned in his fourteenth straight victory in mixed martial arts, courtesy of a stunning first round submission win over former undisputed titleholder, Robert Whittaker — snatching a gruesome face crank stoppage win.

And since then, the Chechen-born challenger has improved from number thirteen to number three in the official middleweight pile, and has staked his claim for a championship challenge against the undisputed, Dricus du Plessis as soon as his next venture to the Octagon.

Immediately receiving a warning from both du Plessis and then Strickland — the former gold holder claimed Chimaev would have to sit and wait in line for their title rematch first, with the latter poking fun at his alleged cryptocurrency ‘rug pull’ over the summer during his hiatus.

“Understand one thing… I am next in line,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account following Khamzat Chimaev’s win at UFC 308. “It’s been said, it’s been written. January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping. Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months. Wait — sorry UAE — you’re not allowed in Chechnya, but hey, crypto scams while you wait.”

Chael Sonnen reveals text message from Sean Strickland regarding Khamzat Chimaev

And echoing those sentiments to former title challenger, Sonnen — according to the analyst, he received a similar message from Strickland via text, cementing his place as the number one contender at middleweight.

“‘I’m next in line, it’s been said and it’s been written,” Sean Strickland texted Chael Sonnen, as revealed on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “After I beat Dricus up, Chimaev can step up. And to the point that Chimaev is a contender. I welcome that, but I have Dricus next. The man who scammed his fans, became friends with a dictator, and had to flee his homeland while staying on the run, needs to tighten his own lease up a little bit.'”

‘Hey, Chimaev, sit down, and wait your turn,'” Chael Sonnen said. “That is from the former champion Sean Strickland and that was a quote.”