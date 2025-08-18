After his dominating performance over the former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The new king, Khamzat Chimaev, after winning in one-sided fashion, has responded to a callout by former champion Sean Strickland. Those who claimed that he outwrestled Chimaev in training, and needless to say, the champion wasn’t impressed by Strickland’s callout.

“Bro, we could take him down many times, but how can he take me down, bro? Come on. This guy, I beat him everywhere—in striking. But this guy just talks too much. So, he’s a funny guy.”

No one believes that Sean Strickland can beat Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland has had big upsets before with wins over the likes of Israel Adesanya and Abus Magomedov. However, very few people have any faith in the former champion to be able to defeat the likes of Khamzat Chimaev. Although he wasn’t as much of a finisher as we expected at UFC 319. But he was still as dominant as ever, and it’s tough even to visualize Sean Strickland overcoming the likes of the new champion in Chimaev.