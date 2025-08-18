Dricus du Plessis’ coach details road back to UFC middleweight title shot

Dricus du Plessis‘ head coach Morne Visser has spoken about his student’s road back to a world title shot after his loss at UFC 319.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis came up short in his attempt to successfully defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. He lost in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday night, but not only that, he was dominated from start to finish by ‘Borz.

Now, many are questioning whether or not Dricus du Plessis would ever be capable of overcoming Chimaev in a potential rematch. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of negativity surrounding the South African sensation from fans and media members alike.

Morne Visser, however, is feeling more confident about what the future holds for Dricus du Plessis.

Dricus du Plessis’ head coach speaks out on the future

“Watch this space, guys,” Visser told Submission Radio. “You’ve just maybe met the worst, worst losers ever in your life: Me and Dricus, and I’m not sleeping until we’ve got that belt back. I know everybody’s laughing and say, ‘Yeah, Dricus was exposed.’ I’m a bad loser. Dricus is a bad loser. It’s going to take whatever it takes for us to get that belt back – ASAP.

“It’s not going to be a long story. One fight and the belt. That’s us back in the belt. So to all those naysayers, and all the guys who support blanket-style MMA, blanket wrestling, we’re in the real fight game, and we’ll be back again and surprise you of just taking that belt back again.”

“I’ve been asked, ‘Do you want him to do a rematch?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not,'” Visser said. “Obviously, we would like to fight him very soon again, but there is no way I’ll take the rematch with us being a little bit behind in our Russian-style of wrestling. That is what it is – nothing else. He just knows how to control you on the floor. When Dricus punched him, he just wobbled. He just kicked him, he wobbled. That’s why he went straight for shooting.

“Instead of spending time to prepare for going to another fight camp to prepare for (Reinier De Ridder), I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we’ve got, and then go into a camp,” Visser said. “I won’t just take a fight because fights are available. I want to fix this problem because we’re going to face Khamzat, and I want to destroy him this time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie