Sean Strickland Scared to Fight Israel Adesanya According to Former UFC Champion

Israel Adesanya is making it clear: he wants that rematch with Sean Strickland, and he’s not buying Strickland’s excuses. After all, Adesanya has called the guy out “how many times,” but now Strickland suddenly prefers to dance with former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad instead. Adesanya ’s challenge is straightforward – Strickland beat him once; now man up and do it again.

Israel Adesanya Demands Fight With Sean Strickland

Their first fight came at UFC 293, where Strickland pulled off a surprise win, snatching the middleweight title from Adesanya. It was the kind of upset that sends shockwaves through the division and fuels plenty of smack talk – and now, a thirsty call for a rematch.

Since that loss, Adesanya’s been on a bit of a rollercoaster, dropping more fights, one to Dricus du Plessis, and another to Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland, meanwhile, has had his share of ups and downs but holds tight to his No. 2 spot in the middleweight rankings. Still, when it comes to agreeing on the next step, Strickland seems keen to sidestep the rematch and instead target a fight with Belal Muhammad, the former welterweight champ.

“I’ve called this dude out how many times but now he wants to fight Belal. Why? Come on, it’s easy money, you beat me once – do it again, come on.”

“Tarzan” originally debuted in the UFC in 2014, posting a modest 8–4 record before going on a seven-fight win streak that earned him a title shot. Strickland defended the belt once before losing it back to du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024. He rebounded with a split-decision win over Paulo Costa in June 2024 and then dropped a unanimous decision to du Plessis in February 2025.

Israel Adesanya burst into the UFC in 2018 with his slick kickboxing style and a perfect 5–0 Octagon record. He claimed the middleweight title by knocking out Robert Whittaker in Melbourne and defended it five times, including a knockout win over Paulo Costa. A 2022 loss to Alex Pereira ended his first reign, but he reclaimed the belt in April 2023 via second-round KO of Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya then dropped it to Strickland at UFC 293.

For “Israel”The Last Stylebender”, the narrative’s simple: you beat me once, do it again. The guy’s ready, the fans are watching.