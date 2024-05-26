Khamzat Chimaev backed to land second round KO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘He’s got power’

While many doubters have questioned the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev’s ability to hang with former champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia next month, his close friend, Darren Till has picked the Chechen to fell the soon-to-be common-foe with a second round knockout.

Chimaev, the current number ten ranked middleweight contender, improved to 13-0 as a professional back in October of last year with a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

As for Whittaker, the former undisputed middleweight titleholder returned to winning ways at UFC 298 back in February, turning in an impressive judging win of his own against former championship challenger, Paulo Costa.

Himself slated to return in July at a massive boxing event in Arlington, Texas, former UFC star, Till is set to make his first venture to the squared circle in a showdown with former WBC world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Khamzat Chimaev picked to KO Robert Whittaker next month

And backing close friend and training partner, Chimaev to beat Whittaker – Liverpool striker claimed the former would do so rather definitively, in the form of a knockout win at UFC Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

“I think he’s (Khamzat Chimaev) gonna beat him (Robert Whittaker) in the second round,” Darren Till told The Mac Life. “Khamzat’s got power on the feet. He can really punch and kick. It’s gonna be a good fight.”

As for Whittaker, the fan-favorite stalwart issued a stern warning to the unbeaten, Chimaev, claiming if he does not manage to keep his cardio in check next month, he would hand him an early night in his first headlining bout since his making his move to the UFC.

