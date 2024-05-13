Shara Magomedov calls for fight with flashy Michel Pereira at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘You damn acrobat’

Shara Magomedov has called out Michel Pereira after the Brazilian knocked Ihor Potieria out of their fight at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22.

Poteiria was set to face Magomedov on June 22, but he also stepped up on short notice to face Pereira at UFC 301 in Brazil. The hope was he would be healthy enough to fight again in June, but after he was finished in the first round, he would not be cleared to compete on June 22, so he was pulled from the fight.

Shara Magomedov calls for fight with Michel Pereira in Saudi Arabia

Following the news that Potieria was pulled from their fight, Magomedov took to social media to call out Pereira.

“[Michel Pereira] you damn acrobat, I lost my opponent because of you,” Magomedov wrote in an Instagram Story (via MMAMania). “Everyone knows that you can do backflips now, but UFC is not a circus. You made an illegal move, and now you have to (be) punished. Let us kick him out of the rankings and let me deal with this clown. Ship him to Saudi Arabia on June 22nd and I will board him.”

After the news that Potieria won’t be fighting Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia, he also took to social media and called for the fight to be overturned due to the illegal kick.

“It’s a shame, but UFC suspended me from fighting for three months due to an illegal kick,” Potieria wrote on social media. “Perhaps there will be justice and this fight will be annulled.”

Of course, Pereira landed a somersault into a kick that appeared to hit Potieria in the head, but the ref didn’t stop it and just moments later he finished him with a submission.

Although Shara Magomedov has called out Michel Pereira for UFC Saudi Arabia, the callout will go unanswered as the Brazilian is set to return at UFC 302 on June 1 against Roman Dolidze.

Pereira will be fighting ahead of him in the rankings, while Magomedov doesn’t have his next fight booked. But, perhaps, in the future Magomedov will get to settle his differences with Pereira inside the Octagon.